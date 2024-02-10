Ghosts season 3 features a different ‘Ghost’ in Super Bowl promo

Given that CBS has the Super Bowl this year, expect previews aplenty for many of their shows — especially a big hit like Ghosts. The second season ended with a pretty enormous cliffhanger with one ghost seemingly moving on to the next phase of the afterlife.

Does the new big-game preview for the show give any answers there? Hardly, but it is not intended to here. Remember that the idea of previews like this is to mostly appeal to people who are not regular viewers — you want to do whatever you can to bring new people onto the show. What better wany to do that than a preview featuring ghosts watching the movie Ghost?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see this particular promo in all of its goodness — there is a lot of lighthearted humor in here, but it feels like a crossover that really should have happened a long time ago.

For those of you who do want a little more specific news about what lies ahead here, we suggest that you look at the synopsis below — that is, if you haven’t had a chance to see it already:

“The Owl” – Sam, Jay and the remaining ghosts unravel the mystery of which ghost passed into the afterlife. Also, Sam and Jay must relocate an owl in order to do construction on the barn to turn it into Jay’s restaurant, on the third season premiere of the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Feb. 15 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We at least appreciate that the show won’t be wasting any time getting us to the other side of this cliffhanger. Why would they make us wait? We want answers and we want them as soon as possible!

