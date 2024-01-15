Ghosts season 3 premiere video: Who departed?

Next month on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see the Ghosts season 3 and with that, get answers to a huge question. Who has actually left the supernatural realm? Who has been sucked off into the next phase of the afterlife?

For most of the long offseason, these questions have loomed large and we would love to sit here and say that we’ve got an element of clarity. However, we’re not sure that we can — just a really fun promo that at least sets the table for what lies ahead.

If you head over to the link here, you can see Sam and Jay running around Woodstone Manor trying to figure out who is gone — that is, before Jay hilariously remembers that he can’t seen Ghosts and none of this really matters.

What we think that this preview does is remind us almost instantly of the creative challenge that the show has. After spending so long hyping up this twist and an impending answer, there may be a temptation to remove a big character and make all of this “worth it.” However, do we really want to lose one of the main ghosts? The simple answer is “no.” It could make a lot more sense to lose one of the spirits we’ve barely seen since technically, that would justify the cliffhanger; however, that may also feel like a letdown.

At this point, it is hard to say which road the writers are going to go down; the only thing that we can say with confidence is that there should be some fun stuff ahead and we’re looking forward to the series getting back in its rhythm after the cliffhanger has been resolved. Regardless of whatever happens here, we don’t foresee them doing much to move away from their roots.

What do you most want to see entering the Ghosts season 3 premiere at CBS?

