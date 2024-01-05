Ghosts season 3 premiere spoilers: Who is gone?

As we prepare to see the Ghosts season 3 premiere on CBS come February 15, we know there is one mystery that lingers: Who is gone? Or, to use the show’s terminology, who was “sucked off” into the afterlife at the end of the season 2 finale?

We know that you’ve been waiting for a while to get answers on this, and that is going to continue moving into the episode titled “The Owl.” Rest assured, though, that the series does not appear interested in having this story linger far beyond that. To get some other insight on that, check out the full Ghosts season 3 premiere synopsis:

“The Owl” – Sam, Jay and the remaining ghosts unravel the mystery of which ghost passed into the afterlife. Also, Sam and Jay must relocate an owl in order to do construction on the barn to turn it into Jay’s restaurant, on the third season premiere of the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Feb. 15 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of the premiere, obviously we think we’ll have answers — but who knows? There is also a chance to add a few new elements and ideas that could be introduced here as well! We are sure that Ghosts this time around will work to introduce a few different things that make it different from the first two seasons. At the end of the day, you almost always want to see a story evolve, even if the Rose McIver comedy is fantastic as it is.

Also, remember that we’re going to see fewer episodes this season than usual due to the industry strikes that happened last year. Because of this, we tend to think that more stories are going to move at a slightly different pace.

