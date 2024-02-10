The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Andrew Lincoln’s tease

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is easily one of the most-anticipated shows of the month, and we are now just a matter of weeks from seeing it! Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira are making their grand returns as Rick and Michonne and over the course of the series, we tend to think that we are going to see a little bit of everything over the course of its run.

Are there going to be zombies here? Absolutely, as that is the nature of this franchise. However, at the same exact time we don’t think that this is necessarily the priority of every single scene. Instead, this is a drama mostly about two characters, and there is a significant love-story element at the core of it.

Speaking (per TVLine) about this very thing while at the TCA Winter Press Tour this week, here is what Andrew Lincoln had to say on the subject:

“This has been a long time coming, this story, and this is a love story. The DNA of the original [The Walking Dead] episode was a man in search of his family, and that DNA is very much in this story — but we wanted to sort of make it a bit more operatic.”

Given just how long we’ve been waiting to see this show in the first place coupled with the love for these characters, we wouldn’t be shocked if this is the most-watched spin-off so far. We do think that the six-episode format is working well within the franchise right, as they are not overwhelming viewers — that was a big issue during the end of the main show’s run.

