Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Could Shemar Moore return?

With production now underway for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, what better time than now to discuss Shemar Moore? Since his initial departure from the show the actor has returned as Derek Morgan, but could it happen again? We’ve yet to see him on the Paramount+ version, and we don’t have to tell you just how much there are people out there who love him and would be thrilled at the prospect of seeing him back.

Now that we have said all of this, there is another question to ask: Will the producers ask him to return?

Speaking to TV Insider leading up to the return of SWAT to CBS, Moore made it clear that he is more than open to coming back to the BAU at some point:

“All I need is an invitation … I never forget where I came from. I’ve gone back to the soap opera which started my career three or four times. It started with The Young and the Restless, and then it was Criminal Minds. And that’s my evolution. Without The Young and the Restless, there’s no Criminal Minds, and without Criminal Minds, there’s no S.W.A.T. So obviously my schedule’s crazy, but if we were able to get creative and I got an invitation, if they asked me to come visit, I would definitely do that.”

As Shemar alludes to, the major issue here is scheduling given that he is currently in production on SWAT. If it happens, it may have to be one that show is wrapped and once Criminal Minds: Evolution is close to the end of its current season — but even still, there has to be a good reason for him to come back! We’re sure that Erica Messer and the writers could handle that if the opportunity arises.

For now, remember that SWAT returns next week, and we hope to see Prentiss and her team back later this year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

