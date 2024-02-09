Quantum Leap season 2 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: ‘Against Time’

This week NBC revealed some of the first details for Quantum Leap season 2 episode 13, otherwise known as the finale. What can we say about it in advance? Let’s just put it like this: Brace yourselves. A pretty insane episode is coming your way.

So what is at the center of this particular story? Well, it seems like there could be some similarities between it and episode 12 (which airs the same night on February 20), namely the fact that you are seeing Ben Song still in the 1970’s. Is Hannah going to be around for the finale, just as she is the story before? That remains to be seen, but we do tend to think that we’re going to see all of the different storylines from the season come together during this episode. That includes obviously Hannah, but at the same time the state of the Quantum Leap project in general. There’s a chance Ben could find his way home, but some complications may come in and disrupt everything. Isn’t that exactly what you would expect for a show like this?

Below, you can check out the full Quantum Leap season 2 episode 13 synopsis if you want some more information about where the story is going:

02/20/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Ben finds himself behind the wheel of a speeding stock car in 1976, but a terrifying threat from the future could sabotage the leap. Racing against the clock, Ben, Addison and the team must risk everything to complete the mission and save Quantum Leap itself. TV-PG

Will there be a cliffhanger?

We tend to think there will be something. Remember that it is very well possible for the show to both tie up many season 2 stories, while also leaving something open for a season 3. WE hope that it will come back, but we consider it very-much to be on the bubble at present.

