Transplant season 4: Will it air on NBC?

Following the season 3 finale tonight on NBC, is there a chance that Transplant season 4 is going to air down the road?

Given that this medical drama is a Canadian series and therefore an acquisition, we should note here from the start that the situation is a bit more complicated than your standard show. For the time being, here’s what we can say: Season 4 of Transplant is going to be the final one on CTV, its original broadcaster. Just by virtue of that alone, there is a good reason to bring the show stateside. That will allow it the opportunity to finish what it started and by virtue of that, allow a lot of people to have closure.

Of course, none of what we’re saying here means that another season is guaranteed, and there is still a chance that we don’t get any more at all on NBC — even if the very thought of that bums us out.

Back when the final season was first announced, here is what creator Joseph Kay had to say (in a CTV statement, per NBC Insider):

“I’d always intended a four-season window into Bashir’s life as he completes his medical residency for a second time, sets down roots in Canada, and learns to shed some of his past, and it’s incredibly fulfilling to be able to tell his complete story … This series is a labour of love for the great many of us who make it, and we’re excited for people to keep finding it for years to come. Thank you to our partners at Bell Media and Universal International Studios for the unyielding support.”

If we do get another season in America…

Our hope is actually that it could arrive in the summer. Since the network should have more of a standard fall season this time around (fingers crossed there are no more industry strikes), the summer window would work to give the show isolated exposure and beyond just that, allow everyone in the United States to feel like the full story has been told.

Do you want to see Transplant season 4 arrive at NBC down the road?

Beyond just that, do you think it is going to be the final season?

