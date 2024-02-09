SWAT season 7: Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson to recur

As we get prepared to see the SWAT season 7 premiere on CBS in one week’s time, you better be prepared for some changes. Unfortunately, not all of them will be positive in nature.

According to a report from TVLine, Kenny Johnson (Luca) and Alex Russell (Street) are only going to recur in what is being pushed at present as the final season, meaning that they most likely will not be in every episode. On the flip side, Anna Enger Ritch (Zoe Powell) will be a series regular, which means that you will see a little bit more of her.

So what is behind these moves? If we had to wager a guess, it is tied in some ways to cost — in order to get the show back after the network initially canceled it, there were likely some concessions that had to be made. This could very well prove to be a major one in the end. We are just happy that we’re going to be able to see them, and showrunner Andrew Dettmann tells the aforementioned site that both will still have important roles in what is coming up:

“Looking at [Season 7] being the final 13 [episodes], we wanted to give everybody their proper curtain call … so the episodes that we have for them are really focused on their characters and the evolution of their storylines.

“I’m really excited about the episodes we have for [Luca and Street]. The idea for the final 13 was that, if this was the end for us, nobody feels like they were underserved. There are some really good episodes for Alex and Kenny, for Street and Luca.”

The most important thing to us is that SWAT does pay homage to so many characters over its final run and for now, we have every reason to think that they are going to do just that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

