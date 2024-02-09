The Veil, starring Elisabeth Moss, gets Hulu premiere date

While you wait for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 to arrive down the road, why not watch Elisabeth Moss in The Veil? The actress is sticking around Hulu for a new FX drama that is going to bring you international spycraft, great characters, and of course plenty of drama. It also comes from the brilliant mind of Steven Knight, who you otherwise know from Peaky Blinders.

So what more can we say about this show? Well, it definitely seems like it is a pretty different role than anything that Moss has played over the course of her career.

If you do want to learn a little bit more about what’s ahead here, check out the full synopsis:

FX’s The Veil is an international spy thriller that explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster.

What does this mean for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Honestly? Nothing. Moss’ new role was filmed between seasons, and the Margaret Atwood adaptation was originally supposed to start filming last summer. That was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, and with Moss currently expecting a baby, the plan now seems to be to start the show back up this summer. We are certainly excited for what will be coming here, and whether or not we are going to be getting a suitable end. Fingers crossed, this is a story that absolutely proves to be worth the wait.

