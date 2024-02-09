Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date: February update

Is there a chance that we are going to get more news on a Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date over the course of February? Well, given the fact that we are now near the end of Raising Kanan season 3, that interest is going to spike.

The first thing to note here is pretty darn simple: There is absolutely going to be a demand for more of the Michael Rainey Jr. series and soon! These upcoming episodes have already been filmed and by virtue of that, this is really just a matter of waiting at this point.

Personally, we would be surprised if we don’t hear something more about Power Book II: Ghost season 4 before the start of the spring. Remember that last season kicked off in mid-March and by virtue of that, Starz has to be thinking about dates now.

Typically with this particular network, there tends to be a 14-16 month wait between seasons. With that, our sentiment is that we could be waiting until around June to see these episodes actually premiere. That also makes some sense when you consider when BMF season 3 is premiering, and also how this network rarely puts some of these 50 Cent-produced shows on the air at the same exact time.

Our feeling, at least for now, is that there’s a chance that something on Ghost will be announced this month, but it is also not that much of a guarantee since Starz is still working with a good bit of time. One other thing that we would watch out for here soon is whether or not we get an early season 5 renewal, mostly because these shows do tend to get ordered pretty far in advance. That helps to make things all the more flexible when it comes to scheduling.

