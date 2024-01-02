Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date: January hopes

What are the chances that we will get more news on Power Book II: Ghost season 4 this month, especially when it comes to a premiere date?

There are a handful of important things to get into here, but let’s start here with a reminder that production has already been completed on this batch of episodes. Not only that, but it actually wrapped up prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike last summer. That means that these episodes are more than likely complete behind the scenes and with that, we’re just in a waiting game to see when they are actually going to launch.

If we had to hand over a prediction right now as to what lies ahead, our feeling is this: The new season of the Michael Rainey Jr show will most likely come back once BMF is done for the season. Starz does not tend to premiere seasons of their 50 Cent-produced shows at the same time, as this helps them to space out programming throughout the year. This means that, more than likely, Ghost will be back in either mid-to-late May / early June.

Would it be great to get a specific announcement this month? Sure, but it would also be a little bit of a surprise. We tend to think instead that we’re going to see the rest of Raising Kanan play out before we get to some further announcements … but here is a reminder that there are still several episodes of that show to go and we are currently at the halfway point.

One other thing we’re left to wonder right now…

Is there going to be a season 5 of Ghost? For now, the biggest thing that we can say is that we haven’t gotten any news about a final season as of yet. So long as that remains the case, it feels like the door is left open.

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 4 on Starz?

