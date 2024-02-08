Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 5 return date

After what you see tonight on Law & Order: Organized Crime, do you want to know the season 4 episode 5 return date? There is a good bit more coming when it comes to the Christopher Meloni series and at this point, it is simply a matter of having to wait for it.

With this very thing in mind, let’s just go ahead and start by getting some of the bad news out of the way — you aren’t going to have a chance to check out the show again next. We have a brief, one-week hiatus coming up here, with the primary reason being to allow production to keep ahead of things behind the scenes. Meanwhile, this does also allow NBC to keep the series on the air until we get around to May, which we do think matters considerably for its own reasons.

So what more can we say about what lies ahead here? Well, let’s just note that “Missing Persons” is the title for the next installment. Unfortunately, there is no synopsis out there for it at the moment. We could sit here and say that it will be a boilerplate episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, but what does that even mean? This is a show that has changed styles and formats on a number of different occasions already, and we have to imagine that this is something that could also continue to happen the rest of the way.

Based on everything that we’ve mapped out here, let’s just say to expect a story that of course includes a handful of twists. After all, this is what we think most viewers want, and of course to see another fantastic performance from Meloni. Getting some of Stabler’s family on board the show this time around has helped a lot to take things up another level!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

