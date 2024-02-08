Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 2/8/24?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to see the long-awaited medical drama back alongside Station 19?

We don’t think it is hyperbole to say that the wait for more of these shows has been extremely long. Both have been off the air since May and while there have been some teasers here and there, that is no substitute for the real thing!

With that, this is where we do come to the point where we have to share some of the bad news: There are no new episodes of either one of these shows tonight. The reality still remains that we are in a waiting game to see more of Grey’s Anatomy and its spin-off until we get around to mid-March. The reasoning behind this seems to be giving both shows enough time to film but beyond just that, allowing them to eventually air without many interruptions during their run.

Given that this is the final season of Station 19 in particular, we wouldn’t be shocked if there is a harder marketing push here than before. As for the flagship, we’ve already seen promos pushing the return of Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey — while she may only be in a couple of episodes this season, ABC clearly knows that she remains a huge sell. Why wouldn’t they want to push that out there as much as possible? (We haven’t seen any indication that Grey’s is going to be going anywhere in the near future — with that, we’ll assume that it is sticking around.)

For the time being, let’s just all keep our eyes and ears open for whatever further news comes out — we do tend to think that there will be more stuff to be psyched-up about as we move forward, even if a certain amount of patience is required.

