Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, 90-minute revival, coming to Tubi!

For years, we have wanted something more from Wynonna Earp after its run ended on Syfy — with that, consider us over the moon today!

Thanks to a new report over at Vanity Fair, we now know that the show is going to be returning with an upcoming 90-minute special titled Wynonna Earp: Vengeance. Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dom Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught) are all slated to return, and there could be other returning stars coming back here as well. The special has been written by creator and executive producer Emily Andras, who also offered up the following tease as to where it will pick up:

“Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing. I think it’s going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home—maybe facing a challenge they’ve never faced before, something pretty intense. It’s all your favorite—hopefully—character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices.”

As for what this special could mean when it comes to the long-term future of the franchise, who is to say? We do think what we’re most curious about is whether or not the special can attract some new and old fans alike. Tubi has emerged to us over the past few months as one of the most underrated streaming services out there, largely due to its robust roster of classic films and an opportunity to check out some hidden gems that you can’t see anywhere else.

For today, the most important thing that we should just do is celebrate, given the fact that this was totally unexpected news to us prior to today. This should be a good reminder today that even after long waits, good things can still happen to shows with enormous followings and plenty of affection.

