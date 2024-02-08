The Rookie season 6 premiere spoilers: Nolan vs. a curse

Come Tuesday, February 20, The Rookie season 6 is going to premiere — want to learn a little bit more on what’s to come?

Take, for starters, the fact that the title for this episode is “Strike Back,” which both feels like a subtle reference to another show and also the perfect title for an action-oriented installment. Think back to what happened at the end of season 5 and, at the same time, what else could be coming. A lot of the officers could be in danger, and that’s without even noting a big-time personal story that is at the center of everything here. After all, John Nolan’s wedding to Bailey is right around the corner! Are you ready to see that?

Below, you can see the full The Rookie season 6 premiere synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead here:

In the aftermath of the assaults in the explosive season five finale, the team must now try to understand why they were targeted and if there is a bigger plan in place. Meanwhile, Nolan must survive his last shift before his wedding to Bailey.

We do know that the plan is for Nolan’s wedding to be coming soon after this — the 100th episode is on the way! Let’s just hope that there aren’t any major issues that you are going to be seeing leading up to that point. The big curse that Nolan is facing here is that idea that a lot of bad things happen on the list shift before a wedding, at least based on local LAPD lore.

We know that this season of The Rookie is going to be shorter than some others have been over the years, but we do think that a lot will be crammed in here.

