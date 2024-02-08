Top Chef season 21 premiere date, trailer revealed!

For Top Chef season 21 on Bravo, we are going to see the culinary competition navigate over to Wisconsin. With that being said, the location is not set to be the only thing unique about this particular season.

So what’s going to make things stand out this go-around? The simplest answer that we can offer is that Kristen Kish is now going to be the host following the departure of Padma Lakshmi after so many years. This is a huge change for the show, even if Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio are still around. We do think that the producers are looking at this as a chance to reinvent things slightly and with that, this season will feature a few new twists that you haven’t seen before!

Want to learn more? Well, here is some of how Bravo describes what lies ahead:

The Emmy, James Beard and Critics’ Choice Award-winning series, produced by Magical Elves, lands in the energetic culinary scenes of Milwaukee and Madison before embarking on a special high-seas finale with award-winning cruise line Holland America Line. Renowned chef and season 10 winner Kristen Kish takes the helm this season as host, bringing a fresh perspective, new rules and unexpected twists. A new batch of 15 talented, rising star chefs and James Beard nominees from across the country vie for the coveted title, bringing their unique skillsets, culinary heritage and innovative flavors.

For the first time in series history, the cheftestants will have the opportunity to win a cash prize at every Quickfire Challenge and immunity will now be up for grabs at the Elimination Challenges, making the winning chef safe in the next episode. Making the stakes even higher, Colicchio and Simmons will also lend their expertise as they join Kish at Quickfire Challenges for the back half of the season.

Meanwhile, you can view the full trailer for the season over here, and of course there is going to be at least one cheese-related challenge in Wisconsin. There could be more than one! Local cuisine will be a part of the story this season, but far from the only component to the overall mean.

