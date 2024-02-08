Chicago PD honors Carl Weathers with title card tribute

At the very end of tonight’s Chicago PD episode, you may have seen a dedication Carl Weathers courtesy of a title card. With that, why not explore further the actors legacy, both within the One Chicago franchise and the greater entertainment world?

Following the news of his passing less than a week ago, we are sure that Dick Wolf and the rest of the Chicago family wanted to find a way to honor the legend. He appeared in four episodes of Chicago PD as Mark Jeffries, a character who was front and center for his own short-lived spin-off in Chicago Justice. We wish that this show had stuck around longer, largely to give him more of a longstanding platform to show his talents within that space.

Of course, Weathers was an actor who showcased his talent to the world for generations. Many viewers are inevitably going to remember him best for his work within the Rocky franchise, and there are some comedy fans who likely appreciate his arc as himself on Arrested Development. Meanwhile, more recently he had an enormous role to play on The Mandalorian, both on-screen as well as a director. In noting all of this, we are really just scratching the surface of who Weathers was as an entertainer and what he meant to people all over the globe.

Title card tributes are one of the most common ways that a show honors a member of their family, whether it be an actor, a crew member, of even just an inspiration. These live on in subsequent airings, and remind viewers further of the impact that someone had behind the scenes in addition to on camera. We also think of them as a comfort to families of the deceased, and a way to show the true impact of their work. We certainly expected that One Chicago would do something to honor Carl, and we appreciate that it was done so soon following his passing.

We noted this previously, but we actually met Weathers and spent some time with him at a Chicago Justice set tour prior to its premiere — we found him to be kind, generous, and someone who cared deeply for his work.

Our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to Weathers’ family during this incredibly difficult time.

