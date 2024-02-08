Abbott Elementary season 3 premiere: A Jalen Hurts cameo!

We expected that there could be some sort of big-name guest star in the Abbott Elementary season 3 premiere tonight, but Jalen Hurts? When it comes to a show set in Philadelphia, we’re not sure there was a bigger guest star the producers could have found.

Or, as it turns out, this is a situation where the star quarterback for the Eagles found them. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Justin Halpern had the following to say about how all of this came together:

Jalen Hurts’ people actually emailed us in the middle of season two to say that he was a big fan of the show, and if there was ever an opportunity he’d be interested in being on it. Sports are a big part of Philadelphia. It’s in the DNA of the city. Our characters talk about it. Quinta [Brunson] said before, “You can’t do a Philly show and not have them talking about sports.” So we’re doing this career day episode, and we want a fun, exciting guest star for our premiere — but not just a famous person because they’re famous. So we were like, “oh, it’d be so great if what f—s up her career day is the fact that she ends up getting somebody who’s too famous in terms of Philly.” So we reached out and they were preparing for the playoffs, so we knew we couldn’t fly him out here. So we said, “Let’s just have it happen via Zoom and that’ll be how we do it.” And then it just all kind of worked out. We have an amazing crew and they made it happen.

Is there a chance that some more star athletes from Philly appear down the line? That’s certainly possible and we wouldn’t rule it out — so long as it suits the story. In general, though, the fact that the show manages to get a star of this nature so easily cements further that it is one of the most important comedies on TV right now. Hopefully, that is a title that it does not lose for some time.

