True Detective: Night Country episode 5 run time: What to expect

Can you believe that in less than two days, True Detective: Night Country episode 5 is officially going to arrive on Max?

If the idea of that leaves you a little bit bewildered, we should start off here by simply noting the following: The special Friday arrival for the Jodie Foster show on streaming is due to the Super Bowl. You are going to have a chance to check it out here on HBO at its typical time on Sunday, but this is the company giving out some options. There is also a precedent with them doing that, as we have seen them make this decision with some other shows opposite the big game in the past.

So just how much of a story are we getting here? Well, it is worth noting that the fifth part is going to be running for about an hour and five minutes, so a little longer than your typical “hour” of TV. The synopsis below may not give everything away by any means, but we do think that it does a reasonable job of setting the stage and we are grateful for that.

Meanwhile, go ahead and check out the episode 5 synopsis for some other insight on what the future holds:

As Prior digs into the links between Tsalal and mining company Silver Sky, Navarro rescues Leah from a local protest that has turned violent. At a meeting with Silver Sky exec Kate McKitterick, Danvers is warned not to pursue the case any further.

In general, whatever happens in this episode could set the stage for a seismic and game-changing episode 6, a finale that could really tie up a lot of loose ends and hopefully deliver quite an emotional punch.

