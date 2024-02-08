Chicago Fire season 12 episode 5 return date over at NBC

After what you see tonight on NBC, are you curious about the Chicago Fire season 12 episode 5 return date — or, to get more on the story? No matter your question, let’s just say that we are more than happy to help!

First and foremost, though, let’s start by getting a little bit of the bad news out of the way. Namely, that you won’t have a chance to see things play out next week. We have been rather lucky to see the first four episodes in less than a month, but the entire franchise needs the week off so that post-production can stay ahead of the game. Also, we do think it makes sense to air repeats on Valentine’s Day since there’s a chance you would have slightly smaller viewership figures in the first place.

Luckily, this is going to be a pretty short hiatus, as Chicago Fire season 12 episode 5 is going to air on Wednesday, February 21. The title here is “On the Hook,” and the synopsis below (via SpoilerTV) gives you a better sense of it:

After their defibrillator malfunctions on a call, Brett and Violet search for answers; Herrmann tries to find the perfect home for his new recliner; a secret from Gibson’s past comes to light.

What does the long-term future hold?

While there may not be a ton of specifics out there as of right now, we can go ahead and say here that there are thirteen episodes planned for the season. This means that the opportunity is here to tell a wide array of different stories and honestly, we’re excited for what some of them are going to look like. The hope here has to be that we continue to see a mixture of daring rescues and personal arcs — in other words, what the series is known for.

