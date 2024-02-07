Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 2/7/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we on the cusp of seeing something more with it, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD?

We will ultimately start off this piece here by noting something rather simple and it’s this: Absolutely you’re going to have a chance to see something more soon! All three of the shows are going to be airing starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and there are new challenges and also character spotlights. Take with Chicago PD in general, given the fact that we’re going to be seeing the first major appearance of Dante Torres all season.

Without further ado now, why not try to set the stage further here? Just check out the synopses for all three of these shows below…

Chicago Med season 9 episode 4, “These Are Not the Droids You Are Looking For” – 02/07/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Goodwin is worried after an accident lands two people close to her in the E.D. Archer returns to Med and treats a man worried about a family curse. Maggie and Zola help a patient on a cross-country road trip. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 4, “The Little Things” – 02/07/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Julia spends a couple of days at 51. Boden’s stepson, James, returns desperate for Boden to help his mother. After a little girl starts a fire in her backyard, Kidd and her team decide to dig deeper. TV-14

Chicago PD season 11 episode 4, “Escape” – 02/07/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Returning from furlough, Torres goes undercover in a tense and high-stakes drug trafficking case. TV-14

What is coming up after the fact here?

Well, this is probably where we are going to have to hand over some less-than-fortunate news that next week marks the first hiatus for all three shows this season. Luckily, it appears as though it is a short, one-week break for Valentine’s Day, and there will be more coming on February 21.

