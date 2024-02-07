NCIS season 21: Brian Dietzen reacts to fan comments

While you wait for the NCIS season 21 premiere to air on CBS next week, do you want to see something fun via Brian Dietzen? Let’s just say that we have you covered!

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram right now, you can see a silly little video where the man behind Jimmy Palmer reacts to some fan comments. Of course, a lot of fun is had around the fact that Dietzen is actually super-ripped despite playing the nerdy forensic scientist on the show. Also, you get some of his sense of humor, which we absolutely do appreciate.

For those of you who are not aware of this at the moment, let’s go ahead and remind you that season 21 is going to be an incredibly important one for Brian coming up. Not only is he going to have a chance to deliver a powerful performance in the upcoming David McCallum tribute, but he also co-wrote that story with Scott Williams. That is the second episode of the season, and we do think that losing the character is going to have a profound impact on the entire team — and of course Palmer. This is a man who has lost so much, whether it be his wife Breena seasons ago or his longtime mentor. Yet, he also still has so much love in his life, whether it be his daughter Victoria or Jessica Knight, who has been with for over a year now.

In general, we recognize that NCIS season 21 is going to be dramatically shorter than usual following the strikes from last year, but we do imagine that there will be a lot more of what so many people love, especially when it comes to mixing personal drama with classic case-of-the-week stories.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

