Criminal Record season 1 episode 6: Daniel’s confession?

At the end of Criminal Record season 1 episode 6, we got something we’ve long been waiting to see: A clear confession. Or … is it really?

For the time being, we would say that there is still a certain degree of ambiguity here and yet, we at least have a slightly better sense of what got us to this point.

Ultimately, from the moment that Tony tried to flee and ended up killing Doris, it felt as though everything was cooked for Daniel’s one-time colleague. That was before even more was uncovered about Tony’s past and some of the comments that he had made online. This led to the eventual discovery of the disc in the beehive, which end up containing a recording of Errol’s eventual confession.

So what did we learn through all of this? That clearly, Daniel was sending Errol signals about his confession right in the midst of it, almost as though he was guiding it along. You can argue about whether or not this would be admissible within a court of law, but does that really matter at the end of the day? It is enough to get to Daniel when confronted about it by June — she realizes that she has something that could force him into telling the truth — if he cares about protecting himself first and foremost here, he may opt to go ahead and throw his other colleagues under the bus — at least if they are truly behind what happened with either the murder of Adelaide or the cover-up.

Here is the thing — despite everything that we have learned at this point in the series, we still do not know specifically who killed her. For now, Carla has also been uncooperative.

What did you think about the events of Criminal Record season 1 episode 6 from start to finish?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

