Quantum Leap season 2 episode 10: Who is Gideon?

At the end of Quantum Leap season 2 episode 10 on NBC tonight, we had a chance to meet Gideon. So, who exactly is he? Well, let’s just say that he may hold a lot of weight with what is going on with the project — also, what could happen from here.

Here is what we can say as of right now: Gideon serves as Rachel’s boss. He’s also clearly someone who struck a lot of fear into the minds of the team the moment he showed up. It may not be because of some threat that he could physically harm them. Rather, this could just be tied to the idea that he could do something to the program, especially when you consider the fact that Ben may have a path home all of a sudden.

Odds are, we are going to have a chance to see a little bit more of Gideon as we move further into the final episodes of this season, ones that clearly have a ton of questions at the center of them. Sure, one of the larger mysteries at the moment has to do with whether or not we are going to have a chance to see Ben return home; however, there are some other major questions when it comes to Hannah now that Ben wrote that letter to her. How could that change the timeline? If nothing else, it could have something to do with keeping someone alive.

As for some other news from this episode, the biggest one is Addison realizing that she needs time and space and is not going to be rushing into anything when it comes to marrying Tom. Sure, she may love him, but at the same time, she’s also feeling a lot of confusion and everything has now changed in rapid fashion.

