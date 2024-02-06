Extended Family season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Spirituality?

Following what we saw tonight on NBC, do you want to learn something more about Extended Family season 1 episode 8? If you like basketball, we can at least say that this story could prove to be up your alley! If nothing else, it absolutely will stand out from some of what we’ve seen so far. After all, Jim is going

Below, you can see the full Extended Family season 1 episode 8 synopsis with some other insight all about what’s ahead:

02/13/2024 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : Jim advises a player on the Celtics to take one of his recent losses less personally, sparking a controversy that forces the Kearney clan to confront their spiritual beliefs. TV-PG

As we do get ourselves prepared for this episode, we do think there is a chance that we’ll at least manage to see some fun discussions. We know that spirituality can be a rather-risky subject for a sitcom like this, but it’s fair to trust this group of writers to put things together in a pretty interesting way.

The latest ratings update

So how is the show faring at present? To put things in rather simple terms, it is starting to figure things out! This past episode generated a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also a little more than 2.4 million live viewers, marking the first time that we saw some sort of actual decrease from the week prior. We do certainly think that this is notable, but it may need either some stability or improvement for it to come back for another season. We know that there is limited space when it comes to various comedies on the air, but we do still think NBC believes in this show.

After all, why wouldn’t they? You do have a great cast at the center of the series in Jon Cryer, Abigail Spencer, and Donald Faison, three people who can clearly anchor any show.

