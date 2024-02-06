Halo season 2 spoilers: Show EP talks specific tone

If there is one thing that you really should know entering Halo season 2, it is quite simple: The series is looking to up the ante.

If you read any pieces previously about the first season, then you know already that it some of the reception to it has been pretty mixed. While there are some story notes that worked, at the same time it didn’t capture fully the tone of the games.

So what are the producers really looking to bring to the table in season 2? Well, in a new interview with TV Insider, executive producer David Wiener (who is taking on the showrunner post this time around) made it clear that they are going for something that has “that gritted, really grounded, very visceral feel. So you really feel like you’re in it. And I think that tonal shift of feeling very grounded is something that’s always been part of Halo.”

Without seeing any of the episodes yet, doesn’t that at least feel encouraging? It tells us that there was a real effort here when it comes to making sure that the proper spirit of the games was being followed and at this point, we’re not sure what else you can really ask for. You want to almost still feel like Master Chief is an avatar for yourself as a viewer a lot of the time.

The other big thing that Halo has to make sure that they do? Nail the action. This is an epic series that is certainly not easy to make — it may take some work to win viewers back over, but you are going to need a lot of them in the event we are going to see things move into a season 3. (We’ll see on that.)

