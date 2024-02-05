The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Joey’s pool party drama!

As we prepare to check out tonight’s The Bachelor episode 3 over on ABC, one thing is going to feel clear: Joey will have some obstacles.

First and foremost, remember this: We’re at the point in the season where there is going to be a pool party. They’ll try to make up some sort of reason for “canceling a cocktail party,” but none of that really matters at the end of the day.

Below, you can check out the full The Bachelor episode 3 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

As Joey’s journey to love continues, he’s joined by a few familiar faces. First, the ASKN ladies of “The Golden Bachelor” – April, Susan, Kathy and Nancy – return at the week’s first group date to offer up some advice and help find Joey’s Mrs. Right. Then, one lucky woman hits the beach for a romantic one-on-one date; and the remaining women gear up for a tennis date like none other, guest judged by host Jesse Palmer alongside ESPN’s James Blake and Pam Shriver. Later, Joey decides to spice up the cocktail party, but it’s not all sunshine between the women even at a pool party. Will a heated conversation make enough waves to rock Joey’s confidence in his connections, or will it be smooth sailing?

Is this going to be where a clear “villain” of the season emerges? We’re not sure about that, mostly because we’ve seen so far has been more perception mattering more than reality for some of the women. With a lot of them all wanting the same thing in being with Joey, hurt feelings are inevitable. Also, this is a pressure-cooker where things get aggrandized quite easily.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelor, including a sneak peek for what lies ahead during a one-on-one date

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelor episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates very soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







