Death and Other Details season 1 episode 5: Rufus’ team-up

As you prepare to check out Death and Other Details season 1 episode 5 on Hulu late tonight, why not discuss Rufus? At this point, doesn’t that make a certain amount of sense? We tend to think so! This is a man who is desperate for more clues following the arrest of Winnie, especially when it comes to figuring out the identity of one Viktor Sams.

With that in mind, where is he going to go in order to get some assistance? Well, for starters, it could be someone in Leila who has some secrets of her own.

Based on the events from this past episode, we at least know that Leila was doing some digging of her own when it comes to Sams … but why? So long as Rufus can trust her, it makes sense for the two to collaborate to a certain degree. When it comes to Teddy, meanwhile, there could be a partnership that forms here. We know that she is struggling to understand why Winnie may have done what she did, and this is going to be an opportunity for her to try and get some answers.

So if these three start to dig around for answers, what are they going to find? This is going to be tough, given the fact that the only person they could talk to right now is Winnie and, unfortunately, she may not be inclined to say all that much. The only thing that we can say with a certain measure of confidence now is that there are going to be a number of other reveals ahead, especially with us almost at the halfway point of the season. Some of them could come via Imogene and Sunil, who are going to be in Malta for a significant chunk of the story.

