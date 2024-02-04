Death and Other Details season 1 episode 5: Is Llewellyn involved?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Death and Other Details season 1 episode 5 on Hulu tomorrow night, let’s talk Llewellyn for a moment! This character has been set up as the Collier family attorney, but is there something more to him?

Well, technically we already know the answer to that — there is! Just remember that he was tied out some that Teddy could do certain things to him. This was a personal proclivity and a secret of his, but is this the only secret?

Here is the crazy thing when it comes to his involvement, potentially, with one Viktor Sams. If there is something else that he is hiding, is anyone going to even consider it now? Remember that because of what Llewellyn has already revealed about himself, nobody may ask any other questions about him. Also, we’re not sure that anyone is going to want to ask further questions, all things considered.

Yet, at the same time he’s one of those characters who was old enough to be responsible for what happened to Imogene’s mother back in the day, and he also knows a lot of the Collier secrets. Would he really want to hurt the same family who currently employs him? That’s something that is fair to wonder for at least the time being — it’s ultimately hard not to! We do think that he could have a personal vendetta of some sort, and we can’t rule him out as a suspect.

Are there others still? Of course! If Sams is someone we already know and it’s a moniker, there’s a chance that we are looking at someone like Katherine or even Celia on the Chun side.

