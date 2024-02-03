Death and Other Details season 1 episode 5: Leila info ahead?

As we prepare to see Death and Other Details season 1 episode 5 on Hulu, isn’t it clear that Leila will be front and center? At the very least, it feels as though she really should be, as this character has a lot of explaining to do.

Here is what we can say right now — it is clear that Anna’s wife knows a lot more about both Viktor Sams and Keith a.k.a. Danny than she let on. The question is this: How much more does she really know?

Well, at present it is our hope that within this story, there is going to be a chance for us to learn so much more about some of her motives and, beyond that, whether or not she can really be trusted. We want to hope the best for her, given that it feels like her paranoia could be for good reason.

Now, of course, the other question that we could be thinking about here is rather simple: Who could Leila be realistically looking to for some sort of support or understanding? It feels like it may have to be Rufus at this point, especially given the way this past episode ended. Why hasn’t she done it so far? That’s one of the few things that are left to wonder here. It doesn’t feel like Anna knows all that much about whatever she is really up to, but it may be valuable to go to her and ask some more questions as well.

Much like episode 4 gave us a chance to learn more about what was going on with Jules, we hope for the same here with Leila. This at least feels like a chance to paint a better picture, and possibly rule her out.

What do you most want to see from Leila moving into Death and Other Details season 1 episode 5?

