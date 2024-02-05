Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12: Show EP on final season

For those who have not heard yet for whatever reason, Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 is going to be the final one on HBO. Is that a hard thing to digest? We tend to think so, even if we have loved the show for more than two decades. All good things do eventually end and with this show, we can mostly just rejoice in the fact that it managed to stick around for as long as it did.

So why was this the proper time to end the show? Well, it’s a complicated thing, mostly in that once upon a time, it wasn’t going to be! Speaking in a new interview with Deadline on this very subject, here is what executive producer Jeff Schaffer had to say:

… This year, as we were writing, in the beginning, it wasn’t that we were writing the final season. We’ve been dead and buried so many times. We’re like a cat with nine neurotic lives and I think I think we just got to the ninth. When we were writing, in the middle of the season, we sort of figured out how the season was going to end and it felt like it was funniest, if it was the end. That sort of cemented it. That was not the plan when we started.

Our feeling, of course, is that HBO would do a season 13 of the show in a second, but we don’t think that this is something that Larry David really wants to do. Could that change? Well, technically anything could change with a show like this at any given moment and that’s something we tend to think we are super well-aware of at this particular moment.

For now, though, we do think it’s better to approach this as the end … and maybe get surprised down the road.

