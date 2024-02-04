Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 2: ‘The Lawn Jockey’

Following tonight’s big premiere, what can we say about Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 2 next week? Well, brace for “The Lawn Jockey.”

After more than two decades on the air, we don’t necessarily think we need to tell you what makes the Larry David comedy so special. It is completely absurd, and it has this real talent for being able to balance out story-of-the-week plots with occasionally something more substantial. We absolutely tend to think that this is something that we’re going to be seeing for what is being described as the final season. This upcoming installment is going to pick up where the premiere left off and beyond that, also still give us something a little bit new and also ridiculous.

To get a few more details about what’s ahead, check out the full Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 2 synopsis:

Still in Atlanta, Larry finds himself stuck at a rental home with a questionable lawn ornament. Meanwhile, Jeff pays the price for taking Larry’s advice for Susie’s birthday gift.

This is one of those shows where you really don’t benefit from learning too much about a given episode in advance. Sometimes, there is just a lot of value in being able to sit down, watch it, and have a good laugh. For the time being, we’re more than happy to do that.

Is this show going to be building towards some sort of shock ending?

Given how absurd that this series can be sometimes, we can’t rule it out. We honestly think a part of it depends on whether or not Larry wants to make it impossible for him to ever come back and do more. We tend to think that HBO would actually give him the ability to come back and do whatever he wanted, if that was something that interested him.

