Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 premiere: Larry David arrested?

It goes without saying that the Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 premiere was going to bring a good bit of comedy. Also, that it was going to have some crazy ending.

So with all of this in mind, were you still surprised by what you saw in the closing seconds here? Well, Larry David has a history of breaking rules and ticking people off and yet here, it happened in a way that he did not even expect! At the end of the episode, we saw him actually trying to be a good person and actually give Auntie Rae some water while she waited in line to vote in Georgia. As it turns out, he broke a very specific law that is against what he did and with that, he got a mugshot that was eerily similar to a former President.

Oh, and did we mention that the character also ended ended up losing his appearance fee over a dog accidentally placing a call?

We do think that Larry’s arrest is going to set up some pretty interesting stuff moving forward, mostly because there are implications that come with this. Obviously, his reputation has taken plenty of dents before — but how much did he really care? How much does he ever care?

Really, the big appeal of watching this show remains the same as it has been for so many years — getting a chance to see Larry fight with various people, including several within the service industry. Save for a topical note at the end, this is clearly not a show trying to do new things all of the time and honestly, that’s okay. Not everything needs to revolutionize comedy; instead, it’s all about just finding a way to entertain and giving a little bit of nostalgia.

