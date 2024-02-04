Criminal Record season 1 episode 6: What will Doris do?

As we prepare to see Criminal Record season 1 episode 6 over on Apple TV+, there are many spotlight-worthy characters. Who is one of the big ones? Think Doris. This is someone who just learned about the Hayes Lane Caller Carla on this past episode and by virtue of that, she has something that she has not had in some time when it comes to her son Errol Mathis: Hope.

Of course, what do you do with this hope? That’s still something that is pretty darn difficult to figure out.

Obviously, we do think that Doris is the sort of person who will do anything for her son, just as we would assume any mother would be in this position. Of course, there’s a real difference between wanting to help and being able to. We do think that we’re going to be seeing her trying to track down Carla, even though we know already that she is not that interested in helping.

The thing that we really should point out here is that Doris is someone who could bring a lot to the table, but also could cause some problems for June Lenker, as well. Any person in her situation would probably react a little emotionally to the situation around her, and we absolutely think that this is something that we are going to be seeing from her. What she thinks is “helping” could actually make things harder.

What we do at least know at this point is clear: Doris deserves some sort of happiness and closure. Whether or not she gets it is hard to know, largely because we know already that Daniel Hegarty has a real tendency to keep his secrets hidden.

