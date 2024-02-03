Criminal Record season 1 episode 6 run time, conflict ahead

The arrival of Criminal Record season 1 episode 6 is just a matter of days from arriving on Apple TV+, so what can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, it is worth noting that this is one of the longer installments of the season. Just on the basis of that alone, we have to think that a lot is going to unravel — and we really need to see that at the same exact time!

Here is more of what we can say at this particular moment. “Beehive” is going to run for 52 minutes, and that means plenty of time to tackle whatever June Lenker and Daniel Hegarty’s next moves are going to be. At this point, June has has identified seemingly the identity of the Hayes Lane caller, but that does not mean explicitly that she is going to want to work with them. Meanwhile, we’ve also learned that Daniel’s daughter Lisa is an addict, and that some of her father’s extra money is going to him trying to deal with that habit in whatever way that he can. June is already in danger because of what is happening around her, and she has to look over her shoulder at almost every turn.

Given that there are only three episodes remaining this season, we do think that this is the time for answers — either give us them, or at least get us closer to them so we can see more of what happens later on down the road. We don’t get the sense that there are any explicit plans for another season; with that, we believe that there is at least some resolution coming on this current arc.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

