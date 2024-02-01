Criminal Record season 1 episode 6: The Lisa Hegarty risk

As we get ourselves prepared to see Criminal Record season 1 episode 6 over on Apple TV+, it may be high time to discuss Lisa Hegarty.

So, who is she? Well, she is the daughter of Peter Capaldi’s character of Daniel Hegarty, and we have also learned within a relatively short span of time that this is a character with a fair share of demons. She is actively using heroin; not only that, but her supplier appears to be none other than her own father! This appears to be what he is using some of that extra money on from driving at night, and there are some fair questions. Take, for example, why.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more CRIMINAL RECORD videos!

If we were to offer up some sort of theory based on limited evidence here, it is that Daniel knows that his daughter is going to use; with that in mind, he feels like he can at least provide an environment where she can be looked after, and hopefully he can push her towards recovery down the road.

Where things get perhaps even darker is simply with her relationship with Patrick. Is she keeping tabs on Adelaide’s son in exchange for drugs from her dad? That is such a twisted conceit and yet, the show has set this up in a way that certainly feels possible. We have to consider that, just as we also have to consider what could happen in the event that the truth about her and this situation is uncovered. This is where Lisa is in some risk moving forward.

After all, we’ve learned that Sonya is following Daniel and checking his every move. Could they leverage Lisa for information? Given that June’s own son Jake was just leveraged on this past episode, everything appears to be on the table.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Criminal Record right now, including what else is coming

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Record season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







