All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 6: Last until finale

As you prepare to see All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 6 on PBS next week, could there be a sense of finality? Well, let’s just say that it is complicated.

After all, consider this: At the time in which the show aired in the UK, this was actually the last episode before a long break, with a special coming after the fact in the holiday season. With this, you can almost consider this particular episode a pseudo-finale. There are issues popping up for a lot of characters, dramatic reveals, but also still a bunch of stories that feel purely indicative of what we have seen on this series over the years.

Want to get a little more insight? Then go ahead and check out the full All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

When Richard Alderson needs some help, Helen returns to Heston Grange. Buried family secrets threaten to tear their relationship apart as Richard refuses to let her muck in on the farm. Gerald’s beloved dog, Rock, needs veterinary help, but he is too worried about the operation. Mrs. Hall pushes him to do the right thing.

Now, will most of these stories be wrapped up? We tend to think so and the finale (a.k.a. the “special”) is going to have some of its own stories next week. We do anticipate that we’re going to see a lot more of what you love there, all things considered.

Are we gearing up for the final episodes at the moment?

We certainly understand anyone out there who is actively thinking about this but for the time being, all we can say is that nothing is confirmed. With that in mind, there is still a chance that we could be seeing something more! Just continue to watch the show and beyond that, tell your friends and family to do the same thing.

