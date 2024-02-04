Gen V season 2 premiere date: A February 2024 update

What are the chances that we learn something more about Gen V season 2 over the course of February? We don’t blame anyone for wanting more news. After all, it has been a considerable amount of time now since the first season arrived and by virtue of that, we are beyond curious to get some further information on what’s next. Is Marie, Emma, Jordan, or Andre going to make it out of that facility. Could Billy Butcher actually help?

Well, let’s just say that this is where we need to present a mixture of good and bad news…

So where should we start off here? Well, let’s start off here by mentioning that The Boys season 4 is going to be coming up a little bit later this year and that is something to very-much look forward to. It does also mean, however, that we are likely going to be waiting until we get to 2025 to actually see the spin-off back. We hope that you are patient! We do think there could be a small Gen V cameo or two on the flagship show, but it’s probably not going to resolve all the big cliffhangers from the end of season 1.

If there is any news we could get this month…

We imagine that it will have something to do with filming — it’s either that or something tied to casting. We don’t think that there need to be a ton of new additions here but at the same time, we do think there could be a new adversary or, at the very least, a new professor. We didn’t actually get that much of the school itself over the course of season 1 when it comes to the educators.

What do you most want to see on Gen V season 2 when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

