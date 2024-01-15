Gen V season 2 video: EP on a bloody Jordan scene

Is some crazy stuff coming Jordan’s way on Gen V season 2? Let’s just say this for the time being: There’s a good chance of it.

First and foremost, we should note that we’re not far enough into the season 2 process that anything is altogether confirmed. Yet, we do have one of the funnier social-media exchanges here involving actor Derek Luh (who plays one iteration of Jordan) and executive producer Eric Kripke.

In a new post on Twitter, Kripke responded to a video featuring Luh saying that, like so many others within the greater The Boys universe, he wanted to be blasted in the face with blood. Here is what Eric had to say in response:

Oh Derek. You poor innocent man. As the cast of #TheBoys will tell you, never, EVER admit you want to get blasted in the face with blood.

In some ways, it does totally feel like this would be a unique experience to be a part of. However, at the same time, doesn’t it also feel like something that you’d hate to clean up after the fact. For the time being, it at least feels that way. We can’t even imagine the sort of time and patience it takes to clean up all of the blood after the fact!

Ultimately, we’ll have to see what happens to Jordan when the second season kicks off; for now, we know that they are among several God U students currently locked away in some sort of facility, based on the end of the season 1 finale. Will Butcher or someone else be able to help them? Time will tell, but we’d be surprised if we get a lot of crossover here on The Boys season 4.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

