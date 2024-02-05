True Detective: Night Country episode 5: The last before finale

As we get ourselves prepared to see True Detective: Night Country episode 5 on HBO next week, we have to prepare for revelations. This is what happens when there are only two episodes left!

Unfortunately, this is the shortest season on record, and we say this with even more sadness now because this has been our favorite season since the first. We’ve had a chance to see some wonderful storytelling so far and yet, there are still several mysteries that remain

What’s one of the biggest ones? Well, figuring out what is causing all of these people to die. Julia has now become the latest victim of it seemingly, as she did the same thing that the men at Tsalal did — meaning that something is now happening outside the station.

Who all is involved in it? That’s not an easy question to ask, but there should be suspicion almost everywhere. We’ve been saying for a while now that the mining company and the research station may be linked, and per the episode 5 synopsis below, we at least know there will be some digging done on this:

As Prior digs into the links between Tsalal and mining company Silver Sky, Navarro rescues Leah from a local protest that has turned violent. At a meeting with Silver Sky exec Kate McKitterick, Danvers balks when Connelly shares the official cause of the Tsalal men’s deaths – and gets a warning against pursuing the case any further. Later, Hank receives a quid pro quo offer.

Do you think there is any chance at all that Danvers is going to stop? Well, we don’t think so — why in the world would she at this point? She’s just in so deep!

What do you most want to see moving into True Detective: Night Country episode 5?

How do you think we are going to see things build into the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

