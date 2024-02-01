True Detective: Night Country boss on season 1 tie-ins

If there is one thing that is rather clear about True Detective: Night Country at present, it is the abundance of references to the story that started it all. There are echoes aplenty to the first season over the course of what we have seen so far, and there is absolutely a chance that some more could be coming.

Are these Easter eggs? It may be fair to call them that though in reality, they are something much greater. After all, we have learned already that the Tuttle United is the company behind the Tsalal Research Station, a clear connection to what we saw in the first season with that family. Meanwhile, Travis Cohle has been clearly established as Rust Cohle’s father. Matthew McConaughey’s character has a history with the state of Alaska, but we do not expect to see him moving forward.

Speaking to The Wrap in a new interview, season 4 showrunner Issa López indicated why the references are important, and what she liked about season 1 that she used to play into the present:

“It’s these two characters, beautifully cast, that are carrying heavy pasts and a lot of history, and are barely holding it together, trying to bring a little light into a world of darkness … They’re working in the setting of a corner of America that is not often portrayed in media and that is full of secrets and stories that are not told.

“If I can bring that back — the feeling of two characters that are carving entire worlds of secrets within them, and trying to solve a very sinister crime in a very strange, eerie environment that is America, but it also doesn’t feel like America completely, and then I sprinkled some supernatural in it — I think we’re going to capture the essence of ‘True Detective.'”

We know that there are some out there who feel like the season 1 tie-ins are somewhat cheapening the original show or perhaps distorting the original vision, but we don’t see it that way. So far, we feel like season 4 has been brilliant, but it also does not do anything to alter the greatness of season 4. Even if you do dislike Night Country, is there anything stopping you from still appreciating the first batch of episodes?

