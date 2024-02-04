Death in Paradise season 13 episode 2 spoilers: The bingo murder

Following the big premiere tonight on BBC One, do you want to learn a little bit more about Death in Paradise season 13 episode 2? Let’s just say this: There is so much to be excited about here! Despite all of the changes that have happened with this franchise over the years, one thing has felt more or less like a constant. This is a murder-mystery show that absolutely knows what it is and because of that, the real challenge simply comes down to finding a way to make some things stand out week after week.

For the immediate future, we can at least say that the next installment has all the potential in the world to be interesting. How else would you describe a death that takes place at a bingo hall?

For a few more details now on what is ahead here, go ahead and check out the Death in Paradise season 13 episode 2 synopsis below:

Commissioner Selwyn Patterson struggles in the wake of his shock shooting. As the team rally round him, will he be able to bury his demons and move on?

Elsewhere, the local community is rocked by a murder at a care home when a game of bingo gets horribly out of hand. But could someone really kill over something as trivial as that? As the case takes on a series of jaw-dropping twists and turns, Neville and the team realise that this case is so much more than it first appeared on the surface.

For now, it feels like the Patterson story is going to be the one that carries through a certain chunk of the season, which we obviously think is important alongside all of the individual cases.

Beyond all of this, though, remember that one of the real stars of this show is the place, and we don’t think that is going to change. Were it not for all the murders constantly happening here, the place would seem pretty darn perfect.

What do you most want to see moving into Death in Paradise season 13 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







