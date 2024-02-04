The Conners season 6 trailer shows off chaos, comedy

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see The Conners season 6 premiere over on ABC. Want to know more?

Well, to better prepare for the show coming back on the air, you can view the latest trailer over here. This is one that gives you a good sense of what guest star Nick Offerman is bringing to the table here amidst some chaos at the Lunch Box. We’re going to see a lot of updates almost right away with the whole ensemble, while Dan and Darlene are actually going to spend a part of the first episode in the big city! Sure, there could be some changes here and there, but we don’t think that the producers are out to deviate all that much from what we have seen so far.

If you haven’t seen the official The Conners season 6 premiere synopsis below, it does a good job of setting the stage:

Jackie faces problems at the Lunch Box and must take advice from an unexpected guest. Elsewhere, Dan and Darlene take a trip into Chicago.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of the premiere, at the very least the table will be set for a lot of what’s ahead — just remember along the way that we are not necessarily entering the final season here. This is one of the things that has been rather interesting about where things stand at the moment. While there was discussion about it possibly being the end, we suppose that this is something that will be further assessed down the road.

As long as the cast and crew do continue to love playing these parts, our hope is just that the story will keep going strong.

Related – There will be a Valentine’s Day episode for The Conners this season

What do you most want to see moving into The Conners season 6 over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







