The Conners season 6 spoilers: More on Bev’s story

For everyone wondering whether or not The Conners season 6 was going to be bringing you more of Bev, let’s just say we have clarity!

Speaking in a new interview right now with TVLine, executive producer Bruce Helford confirms that Estelle Parsons’ character will be coming back, nothing that “there has been a lot of speculation about her.” (Odds are, some of that is due to it being revealed that the character is suffering from dementia.) Meanwhile, the EP notes that “there’s a big surprise twist in these couple of episodes… and anybody who is a Bev fan is really going to enjoy these.”

With all of this in mind, let’s just say that we’re intrigued — though it is fair to say that we would be intrigued in general. While there is no confirmation that this is the final season and some comments suggesting that have been somewhat walked back, we do think that most of the cast and crew notes that they are likely closer to the end of the show than they are the beginning. By virtue of that, we do tend to think now that there is a little bit more in the way of pressure to deliver on a lot of stories and create some big story swings.

In general, we don’t think that The Conners is going to venture too far from some of its true-to-life storytelling that started all the way back with Roseanne. However, we do think that one of the points of this show is to leave the characters in a fairly different spot than where we first met them. We are curious for what that could look like and beyond just that, what some of the specific stories could be as we get further and further into this batch of episodes.

