The Conners season 6 will have Valentine’s Day episode

If you were not excited enough to see The Conners season 6 over at ABC, let’s just go ahead and talk about a Valentine’s Day story! There is a lot to be excited about when this episode actually airs on Wednesday, February 14. This is also the second episode of the season, so it will be a part of the early run here and set the stage for whatever else is coming next.

So what is going to make this particular Valentine’s Day special for the family? While we’re sure there may be a little bit of romance in here, it is actually family that matters a little bit more than anyone else.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then check out the synopsis below for the upcoming episode, titled “Valentine’s Day Treats and Credit Card Cheats”:

Becky decides it’s time to introduce Tyler to Beverly Rose, but she is skeptical of Tyler’s bonding approach; Jackie believes someone has hacked Bev’s credit card when several frivolous charges show up on the bank statement.

Our hope here is that we are going to have a chance in here to see Becky find a certain amount of closure when it comes to Tyler and Beverly Rose. Also, we are pretty eager in general to see how many big, creative swings we can really have on a show that still has to fill a traditional sitcom mold a certain percentage of the time. Then again, that is a part of what makes this particular series so interesting — we do at least get an evolution for these characters over time, and the longevity of the franchise has already proven that there is a good bit of loyalty that people have to many of these characters.

