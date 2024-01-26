The Conners season 6 not necessarily final season, says EP

As we approach the season 6 premiere for The Conners, are we also getting set for the end of the show? We do think there’s been evidence of that, most notably comments in the past from executive producer Bruce Helford and star John Goodman.

Now that we say that, it is worth noting that at the time of this writing, nothing has been officially said yet about the show saying goodbye after a fantastic run on ABC. As a matter of fact, Helford has also come out now and said that discussions about the show’s end may have been a tad premature. Here is what he had to say recently to TVLine:

“As far as going forward, it’s funny… When I made that comment [about the possibility of it being the final season], the response by ABC was, ‘We never agreed to that.'”

Meanwhile, fellow EP Dave Caplan added the following:

“When we feel like we’re not telling relatable, interesting, novel stories anymore, we’ll pull the plug … [For the time being,] the journeys that these characters are on are inspiring us to go places we haven’t. The show continues to feel fresh and interesting, so nobody is all that anxious for it to end.”

We do think that ABC certainly benefits from keeping The Conners around. It and Abbott Elementary are basically the anchors of their comedy lineup right now, and we’re sure that they would love these shows to be around for as long as humanly possible — or, at least so long as the profits and critical acclaim there. Our concern with the Conner family is that so many of these actors have played the roles, off and on, for so long. We wouldn’t be stunned if they eventually wanted to do other things.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Conners right away, including Nick Offerman appearing in the premiere

What are you hoping to see on The Conners season 6 when it premieres?

Are you still hoping for a season 7? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







