The Conners season 6 premiere: Nick Offerman appearing

Want to have another reason to be excited for the upcoming The Conners season 6 premiere at ABC? Let’s just say a recent Emmy winner is stopping by!

According to a report from TVLine, you are going to have a chance in order to see Parks and Recreation / The Last of Us alum turn up during the first episode back next month. There isn’t too much known about the character, but per a promo shown at the aforementioned site, we see Offerman’s character ask Dan if he’s related to the rest of the clan. From there, he uses an accent and hilarity ensues.

Is it still jarring to see Offerman without any facial hair? To some extent, but we do think that’s a deliberate choice at this point as he continues to take on a wide array of different roles. This is a guy who is clearly trying out different things, and it is nice to see him come back to his comedic side.

As for whether or not we could see him land another series-regular gig in the near future, we really just think that this is up to him! We have a hard time thinking that he is short on offers, especially after the epic Bill – Frank story on the aforementioned HBO show. That’s the sort of role that does legitimately make us think that he could do anything.

As for The Conners itself, we know that there are rumors aplenty out there all about whether or not it is going to be the final season. We have to wait and see, but we are coming into this with the vantage point of enjoying every moment to the most.

