The Conners season 6 promo confirms Sean Astin return

The Conners season 6 is coming to ABC in the new year, and we like to think the new promo is worthy of a smile.

So, what exactly is going to be coming up here? Let’s just say that Sean Astin will be back, there will be plenty of funny interactions, and there is a lot to be excited about in general! If you head over to the link here, you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about here — and also potentially have a smile at the same exact time. There are no major spoilers in here, but it’s a reminder that one of your favorite comedies for escapism is going to be back.

What is perhaps the most curious about this promo is the oh-so-simple fact that there is no real mention of this being the final season, despite there being a lot of conversations once upon a time about that being likely the case. It could still be announced down the road, so we wouldn’t necessarily take in some deep breath of fresh air as of yet. We do need to be patient as we wait and see what other information comes out in the months ahead. (We do wonder if The CW acquiring the rights to run older episodes is going to bring in more revenue and, in turn, increase the likelihood of another season later.)

For now, we’re just happy to see The Conners back, and we imagine that there are going to be some more timely struggles ahead alongside a few changes to the characters’ personal lives. More official details about specific episodes will likely come out in the weeks ahead, and we look forward to having more to dive into.

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Conners season 6 over at ABC?

