Fargo season 6 renewal: Will it be announced in February?

We don’t think that there is any question that there is enormous demand for a Fargo season 6 renewal after the success of season 5. We are coming off of arguably the best season since the start and it proves, at least to us, that there is a lot of gas still left in the tank.

So with this very thing is mind, is there any chance at all that we are going to hear of something more announced over the course of February? We sure hope so, though we recognize that not all that much is guaranteed.

With a show like this, honestly a renewal comes down to one thing above all else: Whether or not the producers behind the scenes have a great idea. At present, nobody has spoken openly about an idea for the sixth season and with that in mind, we tend to think everything is still in the super-early stages. Also, for the immediate future creator Noah Hawley will be working on another project in his Alien prequel series. That is going to occupy his time for a significant chunk of 2024!

What we are trying to say here is simply this: If we are going to hear about a Fargo season 6 renewal, it is probably not going to be until close to the end of the year. We certainly think that FX wants more, but this is one of those networks that is smart enough to realize that there is no value in putting more of the series on the air unless there is a legitimately good reason to do so. Otherwise, you do hurt the brand and that could cause problems to more of its long-term value.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

