Quantum Leap season 2 finale spoilers: Star teases big ending

At this point, we recognize that the Quantum Leap season 2 finale is not that far away — with that, what can we expect? The hope is obviously that we get the biggest and most dramatic conclusion imaginable, but also something that sets the stage for a possible season 3.

(It’s true that as of right now, we can’t speak to whether or not more of the show is going to happen. However, it does feel far too early to tie together all loose ends and we wouldn’t rush into that because of fear of cancellation.)

While of course nobody can say anything right now regarding what the end of the season will look like, we do still have a pretty exciting tease! Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what Caitlin Bassett (who plays Addison) had to say on the subject:

“Addison and Hannah have big parts to play … Without all of these characters, the end of this season wouldn’t be possible, and the end of this season is the coolest thing. Essentially, the journey all of them go on changes the show again, and we get to see what Season 3 would be like at the end of Season 2, and how much bigger it can be.”

Personally, one of the things we are the most curious about is if people like Hannah and Tom are going to be able to come back for another chapter, given that they were both brought in here for specific arcs. Is there even a way to bring Eliza Taylor’s character into the present and if that happens, what would it look like? One of the things that is most exciting about this show are the infinite possibilities that we get from start to finish, and we’re glad to see that this isn’t changing anytime soon.

